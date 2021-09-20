Four bases belonging to terrorists in north Iraq destroyed

A statement by the IRGC's Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base in West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran said on Monday that "Four headquarters of the anti-revolutionary groups were targeted and destroyed by precision-guided weapons in response to their movements on the border of our country with northern Iraq."

The statement added that anti-Iran groups have been organized and sponsored in the northern region of Iraq by the adversary foreign intelligence services and some Arab states to use them in line with their goals and create obstacles in the way of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA/IRINN