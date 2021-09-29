IRGC warns Iraqi Kurdistan again to expel terrorist groups

General Pakpour made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs during the Sacred Defence (Iraqi imposed war on Iran between 1980-88) in Sanandaj, the capital of Kordestan province on Wednesday.

"We see some movements in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and terrorist and anti-Islamic Revolution groups have set up bases, something that we have previously said we will not accept and we will encounter it with might," the IRGC Ground Force commander said.

He further advised the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region authorities to expel elements and members of terrorist and anti-Islamic Revolution groups from northern Iraq, warning that "if that demand is not met, we will act in accordance with the duty to destroy their bases and headquarters."

This is the second time that the IRGC Ground Force commander warns the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region authorities over the presence of the terrorist groups on their soil after his warning on September 6.

The Iranian armed forces conducted drone and artillery attacks on the terrorist groups' bases in northern Iraq after the warning, dealing a heavy blow to them.

MNA/FNA14000707000290