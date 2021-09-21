  1. World
Sep 21, 2021, 10:30 PM

Iraqi official:

Three US combat units to leave Iraq by Sep. end

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Iraq Joint Operations Command said Tuesday that three US combat units will withdraw from Ain al-Assad and Harir bases in the country by the end of this month.

Tahseen al-Khafaji, the spokesman of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, stressed on Tuesday that his country no longer needed foreign combat troops on its soil.

Al-Khafaji told Sputnik that the "strategic talks" with the United States led to an agreement on the withdrawal of Iraqi troops from Iraq.

He announced that according to the agreement, three US combat units will leave the "Ain al-Assad" and "Harir" bases by the end of this month.

The spokesman added that the country only needed training and equipping of its air force.

Al-Khafaji recently announced the start of the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, saying the United States had not asked for the staying of its combat troops in Iraq.

The spokesman had said that the US troops had begun withdrawal from Iraq in large numbers. 

