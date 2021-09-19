Bagheri once again warns terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan

Referring to the recent operations of the IRGC forces in northern Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Bagheri said, "The officials of this region and the Iraqi government must take action to confront these groups."

Warning the Americans that their bases in the region should also be abolished and not be used as a counter-revolutionary center, he added, "We will continue our operations against the counter-revolutionary groups and we will not tolerate any act of sabotage on these borders."

"Confronting these groups is our right under UN Charter," he stressed.

Recently, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted terrorist positions in northern Erbil in the Iraq Kurdistan region with artillery and drones.

The IRGC said in a statement that the missile unit of the IRGC Aerospace, with the participation of the IRGC Ground Forces UAVs unit carried out a successful operation yesterday (Wednesday), and pounded the headquarters, a meeting of one of the evil and criminal groups and a training center belonging to the foreign-backed terrorists with 7 short-range missiles.

MNA/5308155