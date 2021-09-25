Iran to give crushing response to counter-revolutionaries

"All counter-revolutionary elements and their supporters in the region should know that in case of disturbing security in the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will receive a crushing response from armed and security forces,” said Esmail Khatib during a visit to Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan province.

He also warned American and Zionist bases in the Iraqi Kurdistan region that they would face a determined response by the Iranian armed forces if they create insecurity for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also stressed the expulsion and disarmament of the counter-revolutionary terrorist elements in the Iraqi Kurdistan region by the Iraqi authorities as soon as possible following the agreement reached.

The Minister of Intelligence paid a two-day visit to West Azerbaijan province last Wednesday.

