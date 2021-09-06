IRGC warns Iraqi Kurdistan over presence of terrorists

Following some new movements of armed terrorist groups in the northwestern border areas of the country, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour paid a visit to the border units and checkpoints of this region.

Stating that despite repeated emphases and informing the officials of the northern Iraqi region about the movements of terrorist and armed groups in their region to infiltrate and carry out acts of sabotage against Iran, they did not deal with this issue, IRGC commander said, "For years, terrorist and counter-revolutionary groups affiliated with the global arrogance and foreign intelligence services have been using the geography of northern Iraq to disrupt security and tranquility in the border areas of the Islamic Republic of Iran and harass the people living in these areas. Iraq and the officials of the northern region of this country have been given the necessary warnings."

The Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region should not allow terrorists to roam and set up headquarters in this land to threaten and create insecurity against Iran, he stressed. "We consider any negligence in this regard to be contrary to good neighborliness and good relations between the two countries."

"Given the situation in the region and the possibility of a decisive and shocking response from the Islamic Republic of Iran to terrorist groups affiliated with the enemies of the Islamic Revolution that are hiding in northern Iraq, we ask the residents of these areas to stay away from the terrorist bases so that they are not harmed," he added.

MNA/5298312