Iran, Tajikistan FMs stress inclusive gov. in Afghanistan

The top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Tajik counterpart Sirajuddin Mehraldin last night in Dushanbe.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his gratitude to the government of Tajikistan and the Tajik president for their help in accepting Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and supported the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the religious, historical, cultural, and linguistic similarities between the two countries and stressed the need to further develop cooperation between the two countries in the regional and international arenas.

With regard to the situation in Afghanistan, he said that the formation of a fully inclusive government that represents all ethnic groups, including Tajiks, Pashtuns, Hazaras, etc. is the only way to restore stability, peace to the country and reaching development.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirajuddin Mehraldin, for his part, congratulated Iran on receiving membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, calling the development a new opportunity to expand cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

The Tajik foreign minister also stressed the need for humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan under the current circumstances, urging the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups.

