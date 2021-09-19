UNICEF says Afghan girls must not be left out

“We are deeply worried, however, that many girls may not be allowed back at this time," the international body announced.

“Girls cannot, and must not, be left behind. It is critical that all girls, including older girls, are able to resume their education without any further delays. For that, we need female teachers to resume teaching."

“Even before the most recent humanitarian crisis, 4.2 million children were not enrolled in school. Around 60 percent of them are girls. Every day that girls miss out on education is a missed opportunity for them, their families, and their communities," it added.

“There has been significant progress in education in the country over the past two decades. The number of schools tripled. The number of children in school increased from 1 million to 9.5 million."

“These are important improvements for the country’s children that we must respect and protect."

“UNICEF urges development partners to support education for all children in Afghanistan."

“UNICEF will continue to advocate with all actors so that all girls and boys have an equal chance to learn and develop the skills they need to thrive and build a peaceful and productive Afghanistan.”

