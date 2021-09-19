Iran's SCO membership chance to shape foreign policy balance

In a tweet on Sat., Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Expediency Council pointed to Iran’s permanent membership at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and wrote, “Permanent membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a good opportunity to take an important step in turning the country into an economic corridor between East and West and South and North Eurasia, as well as to shape the country's foreign policy based on the principle of balance.”

Development of bilateral relations with SCO’s member states is also essential, he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister on Fri. announced that the document of permanent membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe was approved by leaders of SCO member states.

The 21st edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan on Friday.

The SCO consists of eight permanent member states, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Kirgizstan, Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. Four states of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are still observer members and six countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an effective regional and intra-state organization, which was established by leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in 2001.

