Sep 18, 2021, 10:35 AM

8 joint coop. documents to be signed between Tehran, Dushanbe

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Foreign Minister announced the signing of eight cooperation documents between the Iranian and Tajik officials on the third day of president Raeisi's visit to Dushanbe.

Highlighting the official visit of the Iranian president to Dushanbe and his meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, " Today, a private meeting will be held between the presidents of Iran and Tajikistan."

He went on to say that an official meeting will be held at the ministerial level, and at the end, eight documents will be signed.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, these documents will be in the fields of tourism, labor, and exchange of convicts.

The other two documents will be signed between the ministers of energy and labor, he added.

He also announced that Raeisi will pay a visit to the city of Kulob, where Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani, an Iranian scholar and poet is buried.

A ceremony will be also held to welcome the president and to honor this great Iranian figure.

