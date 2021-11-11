Tajik FM thanks Iran for warm hospitality during Tehran event

Tajikistan’s top diplomat Sirojiddin Muhriddin has sent a message to Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to thank him for his warm hospitality during the conference of Afghanistan’s neighbors in Tehran.

He expressed confidence about the outcome of his meeting with Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of the conference and about its effective role in expanding cooperation between the two countries.

In his message, Tajikistan’s foreign minister also wished health for Amir Abdollahian.

