Iran has major role to play in normalizing region's situation

"Good and most welcomed news! In international relations rights and new opportunities come together with certain responsibilities," wrote Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Saturday.

"Under current circumstances, #Iran has a major role to play in normalising the situation in its region, incl. through the full restoration of #JCPOA," he added.

His tweet came as the Iranian Foreign Minister on Friday announced that the document of permanent membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe was approved by leaders of SCO member states. "This strategic membership has an important impact on the process of Iran’s comprehensive cooperation in line with its neighborhood & Asia-centered policy.”

The 21st edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan on Friday.

The SCO consists of eight permanent member states, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Kirgizstan, Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. Four states of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are still observer members and six countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkeyو and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an effective regional and intra-state organization, which was established by leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in 2001.

