Relations with Tajikistan priority in Iran's foreign policy

Today, a joint press conference was held in the presence of the Iranian and Tajik president in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

Speaking in this press conference, Ebrahim Raeisi said, "I am very glad to be in Tajikistan today and make my first visit to this country at the invitation of my Tajik counterpart."

He also expressed hope that this trip will be a turning point for Iran-Tajikistan relations.

Referring to the historical relations between the two countries, Raeisi reminded that Iran was the first country to support Tajikistan's independence.

Iran has always tried to use all capacities to expand relations, he added.

The agreements concluded between Iran and Tajikistan testify to the serious will of the two countries to develop political, trade, and economic relations, he said.

Emphasizing that relations with Tajikistan are one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Raeisi said, "The ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas are areas that could increase trade ties between Iran and Tajikistan."

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also said, "Our people share common values, historical and spiritual language."

"In the meeting with the Iranian president, we assured that these commonalities are a favorable ground for the growth of friendly cooperation," he added.

He went on to say, "We consider president Raeisi's visit to Tajikistan as the beginning of new opportunities in the relations between the two countries."

He also expressed hope that the cooperation documents signed today will provide a favorable environment for strengthening relations between the two countries.

"We are trying to pave the way for dialogue between the Panjshir Front and the Taliban in Dushanbe", elsewhere in his remarks he said.

