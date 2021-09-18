Iran SCO membership step toward enhanced ties with neighbors

"Warmly welcome the decision of the SCO to approve #Iran's full membership," wrote Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Friday.

"A major step toward enhanced ties with neighbors & an important impetus for our Asia-centered foreign policy," he added.

"We'll continue our efforts to build on indigenous initiatives for the good of the region," the diplomat said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been accepted as a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the 21st summit of the international body in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister on Friday announced that the document of permanent membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe was approved by leaders of SCO member states. "This strategic membership has an important impact on the process of Iran’s comprehensive cooperation in line with its neighborhood & Asia-centered policy.”

The 21st summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) opened in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday, with the participation of heads of 12 member and observer states.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an effective regional and intra-state organization, which was established by leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in 2001.

