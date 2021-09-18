Raeisi awarded honorary doctorate in Tajikistan

Ebrahim Raisi visited the Tajik National University on Friday afternoon in continuation of his visit to Tajikistan and visited an exhibition of the university's scientific achievements.

In the ceremony, the honorary doctorate of the Tajik National University was awarded to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and he was selected as an honorary member of the faculty of the university.

The Tajik National University, the largest and most prestigious university in the country, was established in 1947 and currently has 14 faculties and more than 30,000 students.

