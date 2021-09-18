Iran-Tajikistan interactions increase to boost regional coop.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan on Saturday.

Referring to the common religion, culture and language of the two nations, the Iranian and Tajik presidents expressed hope that with the efforts of the officials of the two countries, a new chapter would open in the flourishing of relations and cooperation between the two countries in economic, cultural and political fields.

The Iranian President said that the two countries have good capacities to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation, adding, "Deepening and strengthening bilateral relations and interactions will be a basis for improving the level of regional cooperation between the two countries."

"The Iranian and Tajik authorities should establish stable and comprehensive relations between the two Persian-speaking countries through regular meetings and bilateral talks so that it becomes a model at the regional level," he added.

Emomali Rahmon, for his part, appreciated Raeisi for accepting his invitation to attend the 21st Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and that his first foreign trip was to Tajikistan.

Referring to the history of cooperation and joint projects implemented by Iranian experts in Tajikistan, he said, "The friendship and intimacy between the governments and people of Iran and Tajikistan could be a proper ground to elevate cooperation level and boost bilateral ties."

ZZ/FNA14000627000184