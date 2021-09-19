FM Amir-Abdollahian to depart for New York on Mon.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Amir-Abdollahian to depart for New York on Mon.

Tomorrow, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will leave for New York to attend the General Assembly, Khatibzadeh said.

Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold about 45 bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from different continents, he added.

He will have bilateral meetings with all the P4 + 1 foreign ministers, he said, adding, "But so far no decision has been made on holding a meeting between Iran and the P4 + 1."

Iran has no plans to meet with US officials in New York, he further stressed.

He also added that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi will deliver a speech on the first day of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

Iran committed to cooperating with friendly countries

On the Lebanese foreign minister's remarks about Iran’s selling fuel to Lebanese, the spokesman said that this was a normal path of purchase, as Lebanese businessmen bought fuel and Iran shipped their purchase.

He also noted that if the Lebanese government wishes to buy fuel from Iran to solve the problems its people are facing, Tehran would deliver the fuel.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed to cooperating and assisting friendly countries, he added.

Iran presence to make SCO stronger

He also spoke about the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held on Friday, saying that serious agreement was reached on several points on the situation in Afghanistan, including the formation of an inclusive government and no foreign interference.

Iran's permanent membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization will make the organization stronger, he asserted.

Territorial integrity of neighboring countries important to Iran

In response to a question about the blockade of the Gorus-Gafan route, he said, "Iran attaches great importance to the territorial integrity of neighboring countries."

He further reminded that regional cooperation is the basis for development, peace, and stability in the region.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a multidimensional, cultural, political and economic organization, he said, adding that SCO and the Islamic Republic of Iran can use each other's mutual capacities to improve the relations and position of the organization.

RHM/5308100