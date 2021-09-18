Rahmon thanks Raeisi for attending SCO summit in Dushanbe

On Friday, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi attended the 21st Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

Today, President Raeisi met his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in an official welcoming ceremony.

At the end of the negotiations, the signing of several cooperation documents is on the agenda.

In this meeting, Emomali Rahmon thanked his Iranian counterpart for accepting his invitation to attend the SCO summit.

"I hope this trip will create a new chapter in the relations between the two countries," the Tajik president said.

The Iranian president also expressed satisfaction that he is making his first official foreign trip to Tajikistan which shares common religion, culture, and language with Iran.

He assured that with the talks held between high-ranking delegations of Iran and Tajikistan, the relations between the two countries will be more stable.

RHM/FNA14000627000043/14000627000058