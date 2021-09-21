Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan to discuss on Afghanistan

Speaking in a meeting on Tue., she said that a quadripartite meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran (Foreign Minister’s assistant) is scheduled to take place in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe with a focus on some regional issues including the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova had stated, "We have convinced that it was the Western countries that decided directly on the issues in Afghanistan and did so completely independent from the requirements of the UN Security Council. However, these western countries did not report the case to the UN Security Council and the international community.”

MA/IRN84478229