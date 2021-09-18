  1. Iran
Sep 18, 2021, 2:37 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 12,847 news cases, 355 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 12,847 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 355 people have lost their lives since Friday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,124 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,408,860.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 355 people since Friday bringing the death toll to 116,791.

So far, 4,736,896 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 6,836 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

