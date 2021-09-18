Tehran museums re-open as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Mohammadreza Kargar, the director of the museums department of the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said on Saturday that the museums in the Iranian capital are allowed to re-open and the tourists and visitors can visit them while observing health operating standards.

Kargar said that Tehran has been pulled out of the list of red-coded cities with high risk of contracting cities in Iran and the restrictions on visiting public places have been lifted.

The vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 in Iran has recently accelerated after taking office of the new administration.

KI/Nasim onlne