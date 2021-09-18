  1. Culture
Sep 18, 2021, 7:35 PM

Tehran museums re-open as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Tehran museums re-open as Covid-19 restrictions ease

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – An official with the Iranian Tourism Ministry said Saturday that museums in the Iranian capital are allowed to resume their activities as the Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Mohammadreza Kargar, the director of the museums department of the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said on Saturday that the museums in the Iranian capital are allowed to re-open and the tourists and visitors can visit them while observing health operating standards. 

Kargar said that Tehran has been pulled out of the list of red-coded cities with high risk of contracting cities in Iran and the restrictions on visiting public places have been lifted.

The vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 in Iran has recently accelerated after taking office of the new administration.

KI/Nasim onlne

News Code 178802
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178802/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News