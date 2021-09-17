  1. Iran
Sep 17, 2021, 3:40 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 17,605 news cases, 364 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 17,605 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 364 people have lost their lives since Thursday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,537 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,396,013.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 364 people since Thursday bringing the death toll to 116,436.

So far, 4,708,195 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 6,902 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

