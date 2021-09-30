14,078 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iran in a day

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figures on Covid-19 pandemic in Iran in a statement according to which 2,144 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,587,040.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 268 people since Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 120,428.

So far, 5,031,692 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 5,093 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

So far, 32,196,441 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out in the country, the health ministry's statement today said.

