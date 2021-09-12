Qatari FM reportedly visits Kabul, meets Taliban leaders

Afghan local media including Tolo News Twitter page say that Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Kabul on Sunday and met with Taliban leaders in the former Presidential Palace.

The Tolo said that a Taliban Spokesman has confirmed the reports on the visit of the Qatari top diplomat.

The Qatari top diplomat is the seond foreign official that vists Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban. Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, visited Kabul and held talks with Taliban leadership a few days ago amid the Taliban's attack on Panjshir.

Qatar also was the first country that conducted flights to and from Kabul under Taliban after the US exit.

It was also announced yesterday that Pakistan's PIA to resumed commercial flights to Kabul.

