Taliban reject Mulla Baradar killed in intra-fighting

Rumors about Mullah Baradar's death are circulating on Afghan social media. Mullah Baradar is said to have been killed in clashes between his supporters and the Haqqani network.

Mullah Baradar has recently been appointed the Taliban's acting first deputy prime minister. One of the reasons that strengthen the rumors was his absence in yesterday's Taliban's meeting with the Qatari foreign minister in Kabul.

Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political bureau, said, "The rumors that are circulating about Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the group's acting first deputy prime minister, are false."

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also rejected the rumors as false.

Moreover, the Taliban have also announced that they will soon air an audio file of an interview with Mullah Baradar.

However, the images of Mullah Baradar recently show that he is visiting Kandahar.

KI/FNA14000622000288