Taliban acting FM says US violated Doha agreement

Taliban acting foreign minister called on Tuesday for international donors to restart aid, as the Taliban government seeks to shore up the country's finances.

Amir Khan Muttaqi told a news conference in the capital Kabul that the international community should not politicize their assistance.

He declared that the Taliban will make sure that Afghan territory will not be used against any country.

Muttaqi added that the Taliban want good relations with all countries of the world, who do not put pressure on them.

Elsewhere, the Taliban acting foreign minister said that Washington had promised to remove the Taliban leaders from its blacklist, but did not live up to its promise in violation of the Doha agreement.

The Taliban's acting foreign minister also strongly criticized the US move to freeze Afghanistan's assets, calling it oppressive

Amir Khan Muttaqi added, "We provided the American troops with a safe exit, but instead of thanking us, they blocked Afghanistan's assets."

He also said the United States should not put pressure on Afghanistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Muttaqi criticized the international community's stance on the Taliban's view of human rights, saying the Taliban was committed to human rights, especially women's rights, and that the concerns about human rights were unfair.

KI/IRIB