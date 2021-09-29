G-20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held in Oct.

The Group of 20 major economies will discuss Afghanistan at an extraordinary meeting on Oct. 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

This is while Italy, which holds the rotating presidency over G20, had previously announced organizing the meeting in Rome.

After the seizure of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Taliban promised to form a new government in Afghanistan on August 15 and recently announced members of the caretaker government's cabinet.

It should be noted that two decades of occupation of foreign forces led by United States in Afghanistan brought nothing but increased insecurity, poverty and violence to the people of Afghanistan.

