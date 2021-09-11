Abdullah rejects that he had been detained by Taliban

Abdullah Abdullah, Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation under Ashraf Ghani's government, rejected the news of his arrest by the Taliban, which was tweeted by an Indian journalist.

Abdullah wrote on his Twitter account that the news that the Taliban had arrested and transferred him to an unknown location is wrong.

He called on the Indian journalist to act professionally and check the news before it is published.

Earlier, an American media outlet reported the arrest of Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai by the Taliban, which the two Afghan politicians rejected.

Welcoming the announcement of the Taliban interim government on Thursday, Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai stressed that all citizens, including women, have the right to be present in power and that the Taliban need to fill the cabinet gaps as soon as possible.

He said the announcement of an interim government by the Taliban was necessary for government offices to operate and provide services.

According to Karzai, Afghanistan has a rich social structure and every citizen of this country, including women, has the right to be present in power and serve the people.

