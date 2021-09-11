  1. Politics
Panjshir Front retakes three areas from Taliban

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – According to some reporters, the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir province have retaken three areas of the province from the Taliban.

The Afghanistan Times quoted informed sources as saying that Panjshir Front forces had retaken three areas of Panjshir province from Taliban, Russia al-Youm reported.

According to the Afghanistan Times, citing informed sources on the Panjshir Front, forces under Ahmad Massoud managed to retake the three districts of Dara, Abshar and Paryan in the north and northeast of Panjshir province.

According to this informed source, the Taliban group has lost a number of its forces following the clashes in these three areas.

Last Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the group had taken full control of all districts in Panjshir province, but Panjshir Front forces immediately denied the allegations.

