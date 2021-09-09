Taliban agrees to evacuation of remaining foreign nationals

On Thursday, two days after the Taliban announced a caretaker government, an unnamed US official told Reuters that 200 Americans and other foreigners who are still in Afghanistan were set to depart by charter flights from Kabul later in the day.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the evacuation became possible after the new Taliban interim government agreed to the departures.

The departures will be among the first international flights to take off from Kabul airport since the group seized the capital in mid-August, triggering the chaotic US-led evacuation of 124,000 foreigners and Afghans.

According to Reuters, the official could not say whether the American civilians and other foreign nationals were among people stranded for days in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters had not been allowed to depart.

