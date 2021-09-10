War crimes in Afghanistan should not go unpunished

Iran's permanent envoy to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said before a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan that "Afghanistan is going through a critical period. Hundreds of thousands have fled the country; Nearly 600,000 others have been displaced; Basic food is running out and 18.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance."

The Iranian ambassador said that the current situation in Afghanistan is first of all a direct result of the intervention of the United States and other foreign powers in Afghanistan and their irresponsible withdrawal.

"When they entered Afghanistan, they brought disaster to the Afghans, and when they left, they left a tragedy for the Afghans," Takht-e Ravanchi said.

The senior Iranian diplomat said that the people of Afghanistan should be assisted to achieve lasting peace, stability and prosperity.

Elsewhere, the senior Iranian diplomat said that any government that comes to power in Afghanistan by force will not be recognized, condemning the attack on the Panjshir region.

The path to stability, lasting peace and sustainable development in Afghanistan is practically through inter-Afghan negotiations with the active participation of real all ethnic, linguistic and religious groups, Takht-e Ravanchi said.

He said that like Afghanistan's other neighbors, Iran is deeply concerned about insecurity and instability in the country, as well as the threat posed by terrorists and drug and human trafficking networks.

Iran also strongly believes that under no circumstances should Afghan territory be used to threaten or attack a country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist activities, the diplomat added.

"Terrorist groups such as ISIL, which are a major threat to Afghanistan and the region, should not be allowed to operate in Afghanistan," he stressed.

"Afghanistan needs help to overcome its current problems," Takht-e Ravanchi said, adding that Iran has linked Afghanistan as a landlocked country to Europe through building the Khaf-Herat railway and to international waters through the Iranian port of Chabahar.

He also said Iran is ready to further develop and deepen its cooperation with Afghanistan in all areas to help build a secure and prosperous Afghanistan.

