Informed source says 'Ahmad Massoud' has not left Afghanistan

Qasim Mohammadi, a figure close to Ahmad Massoud, told Fars News Agency's correspondent in Afghanistan that the Taliban have entered Panjshir in recent days, and now 70 percent of the main streets and passages are under Taliban control, but the Panjshir valleys are still under the full control of the popular forces.

After Taliban members entered Panjshir, Pakistani fighters came to their aid, breaking the siege, and flying over Panjshir at night, he added.

He went on to say that according to the countries of the region, 40,000 Taliban forces have entered Panjshir in recent days.

Many families have fled their homes and the area for fear, but only a limited number remain, Mohammadi said.

Rejecting the rumors on Ahmad Massoud's leaving Panjshir, he said that he is in a safe place and the rumor that he left Afghanistan and went to Turkey or another country is not true and he has a connection with forces in Panjshir valleys.

Regarding the current situation in Panjshir, he added that last night, there were clashes for several hours, but now the situation is almost calm.

According to some reporters on Saturday, the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir province has retaken three areas of the province from the Taliban.

The Afghanistan Times quoted informed sources as saying that Panjshir Front forces had retaken three areas of Panjshir province from Taliban, Russia al-Youm reported.

According to the Afghanistan Times, citing informed sources on the Panjshir Front, forces under Ahmad Massoud managed to retake the three districts of Dara, Abshar and Paryan in the north and northeast of Panjshir province.

The Taliban group has lost a number of its forces following the clashes in these three areas, the informed source said.

Last Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the group had taken full control of all districts in Panjshir province, but Panjshir Front forces immediately denied the allegations.

