Taliban claims it took complete control of Panjshir (+VIDEOS)

As clashes continued in Panjshir, the Taliban claimed that Panjshir has fallen to it.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the complete fall of Panjshir in a statement on Monday morning.

He said that the latest efforts for complete security in the country have also yielded results and Panjshir province is under the complete control of the Taliban.

Taliban's statement on Panjshir

According to the Taliban, some leaders of the Panjshir Front were defeated and others fled the area.

The Taliban finally assured the people of Panjshir that they would not be discriminated against.

So far, Panjshir Front sources have not commented on this.

The Taliban had said several times in the past week that they had taken complete control of Panjshir.

Meanwhile, the office of former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh told Al-Sharq News Agency that Ahmad Massoud was in a safe place inside Panjshir.

According to the news site, the Taliban have taken control of the capital of Panjshir province and Amrullah Saleh has fled to Tajikistan.

The exact information about Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh is not yet known.

Last night, some sources reported that Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir province has been killed in armed clashes that continue in the region.

Reports about Dashti’s death also appeared on a resistance Twitter account. "With the heavy heart we can report that Fahim Dushti, the spokesperson for the Resistance front has been killed by the Taliban," the tweet says, Tass reported.

ZZ/FNA14000615000080