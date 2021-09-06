Mullah Hassan Akhund announced as head of Taliban gov.

According to the report and the senior leaders of the group, the Taliban nominated "Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund" as the new head of government.

They made all the necessary preparations for the announcement of the government on Monday but it was postponed for inevitable reasons, according to the Taliban.

The new government will probably be announced on Wednesday or it may be postponed for a few more days, the Taliban said.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is presently head of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body, Rehbari Shura or leadership council.

