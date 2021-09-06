Afghanistan's resistance spokesman Dashti killed in Panjshir

Reports about Dashti’s death also appeared on a resistance Twitter account. "With the heavy heart we can report that Fahim Dushti, the spokesperson for the Resistance front has been killed by the Taliban," the tweet says, Tass reported.

No further details were given.

It is worth mentioning that Fahim Dashti, the nephew of "Abdullah Abdullah", the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, was considered a person close to Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Fahim Dashti was also a senior member of the Jamiat-e Islami Party in Afghanistan and a member of the Afghan Journalists Federation.

