  1. Politics
Sep 6, 2021, 9:00 AM

Afghanistan's resistance spokesman Dashti killed in Panjshir

Afghanistan's resistance spokesman Dashti killed in Panjshir

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir province has been killed in armed clashes that continue in the region, news sources reported.

Reports about Dashti’s death also appeared on a resistance Twitter account. "With the heavy heart we can report that Fahim Dushti, the spokesperson for the Resistance front has been killed by the Taliban," the tweet says, Tass reported.

No further details were given.

It is worth mentioning that Fahim Dashti, the nephew of "Abdullah Abdullah", the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, was considered a person close to Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Fahim Dashti was also a senior member of the Jamiat-e Islami Party in Afghanistan and a member of the Afghan Journalists Federation.

ZZ/5297859

News Code 178293
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178293/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News