Afghan NRF refutes Taliban claim over Panjshir control

Afghan resistance forces remain in many areas across Panjshir and maintain control over the major part of the Bazarak district, National Resistance Front (NRF) spokesman Ali Nazary said on Monday, soon after the NRF refuted claims that Panjshir fell under the control of the Taliban, Sputnik reported.

"The resistance is still all over the valley ... Most of Bazarak district and all the side valleys are controlled by the NRF," Nazary told CNN.

The spokesman also said that Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud is safe and will soon make a statement.

"My leader and brother Ahmad Massoud is safe and will be giving a message to our people very soon!" Nazary wrote on Twitter.

