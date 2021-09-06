Political use of IAEA to lead to Iran's different response 

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Political use of IAEA technical platform to lead to Iran's different response

In response to a question about the possible visit of Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran, Khatibzadeh said, "Technical issues between the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) are addressed by the AEOI spokesman. The next meeting of the Board of Governors is a regular meeting."

"Neither side should make a miscalculation and move in a direction that will affect the negotiations in Vienna. The political use of the IAEA technical platform will lead to a different response from Iran. The relations between Iran and the IAEA are technical and respectful, and we hope that others will not interfere in this relationship," he added.

"We heard about Grossi's trip. I do not know if it is planned or not, and you should ask the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran," the spokesman said.

Vienna talks must serve Iran's interests

The senior Iranian diplomat also spoke about the need to resume the Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA, saying, "Talks will be held and Iran has announced at various levels that the negotiations that have begun to ensure the full implementation of US commitments under the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 between Iran and the P4+1 will continue."

"These talks must serve Iran's interests," he said. "The American side must know that with the mentality of the Trump era, it can have no result other than maximum defeat. The United States should come to Vienna with a real agenda."

Panjshir issue must be resolved through dialogue

"The news about Panjshir is worrying. Last night's attacks are strongly condemned. The martyrdom of Afghan leaders is deeply regrettable. Afghanistan's history has shown that direct and indirect foreign intervention has resulted in nothing but defeat for the invading forces and that the Afghan people are independent and zealous. The Panjshir issue must be resolved through dialogue," Khatibzadeh said about alleged Pakistan's military intervention in Afghanistan.

"The Taliban must live up to its commitments. Iran is making every effort to help end the suffering of the Afghan people," Khatibzadeh noted. "It is the will of the people that must be fulfilled, not foreign interference or any other conspiracy."

Iran to do its utmost to contribute to peace, stability of Afghanistan

He went on to say, "International institutions, along with countries in the region, have a duty to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan. "

"Iran stands by the people of Afghanistan. Iran has been friends with the people of Afghanistan for centuries and has shown it for decades, and everyone knows Iran's principled policy towards Afghanistan. We will do our utmost to contribute to the peace and stability of Afghanistan," the spokesman said.

Rejecting some statements that Iran has not made any efforts regarding Afghanistan, he said, "Our Special Representative has been in contact with various parties in Afghanistan. Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian held talks with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah. Iran's plan for inclusive talks in Afghanistan has been held one round and we were ready to hold another round."

He also spoke about the Afghans who have entered Iran illegally or legally, saying, "Iran has hosted millions of Afghan brothers and sisters for more than 40 years. In the recent crisis, there were a lot of applications for Iranian visas and Iranian embassies facilitated this issue to some extent."

Iran not to wait forever for US to put pressure on Iranian people

In response to a question about remarks made by US Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley, Khatibzadeh said, "It was not Iran that left the JCPOA and violated Resolution 2231, and it was the United States that not only violated the deal but also violated Resolution."

"Iran will not wait forever for the US to put pressure on the Iranian people with the illegal leverage of sanctions, and this window will not be open for Washington forever. I hope American officials know how to live up to their commitments. If verified and exactly Iran's interests are served under the JCPOA, Iran will fulfill its obligations as a committed party," he added.

