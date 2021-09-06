Ahmad Massoud reacts to Taliban advances in Panjshir

In a voice message, Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Masoud called on the people to rise up against the Taliban in all cities.

Ahmad Massoud made the remarks in reaction to the Taliban advances in Panjshir province.

"Welcoming the declaration of religious scholars, we called on the Taliban to stop the fights and resolve their conflicts through dialogue", he said.

He further added that his forces are present in different parts of the province and would continue to fight against the Taliban.

This is while Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the complete fall of Panjshir in a statement on Monday morning.

He said that the latest efforts for complete security in the country have also yielded results and Panjshir province is under the complete control of the Taliban.

According to the Taliban, some leaders of the Panjshir Front were defeated and others fled the area.

The Taliban finally assured the people of Panjshir will not face any form of discrimination.

