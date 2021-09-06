  1. Politics
Taliban invite 6 states to attend formation of gov. meeting

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Some media outlets have claimed that the Taliban has invited six countries, including Iran, to attend a meeting to announce the formation of a new government in Kabul.

Al-Jazeera quoted a Taliban-affiliated source as saying that the group had invited six countries to attend a meeting to announce the formation of a new Afghan government.

According to this informed source, the invited countries are Turkey, Iran, China, Russia, Pakistan, and Qatar.

The source added that the Taliban have done all the process of announcing a new government.

The claim comes amid conflicting reports from the Taliban about the imminent formation of a government since last week, but to date, this has not happened.

