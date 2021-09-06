Taliban invite 6 states to attend formation of gov. meeting

Al-Jazeera quoted a Taliban-affiliated source as saying that the group had invited six countries to attend a meeting to announce the formation of a new Afghan government.

According to this informed source, the invited countries are Turkey, Iran, China, Russia, Pakistan, and Qatar.

The source added that the Taliban have done all the process of announcing a new government.

The claim comes amid conflicting reports from the Taliban about the imminent formation of a government since last week, but to date, this has not happened.

