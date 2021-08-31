Saudi-led coalition admits to success of Yemeni drone attack

Although the Saudi coalition had claimed at first that the Yemeni army's drone strikes against Abha International Airport had been intercepted, a spokesman for the coalition officially confirmed the loss of life and property as a result of the attack.

He also claimed that a "civilian" plane at the airport had been damaged.

Saudi sources also reported a drone strike against Abha airport this morning, but it was claimed that the drone had been intercepted before hitting its target.

The Saudi news outlets' claim at a time when "yemnews.net" news website cited live flight trackers that flights to the airport had been canceled, indicating the success of the attack.

The Yemeni army has always insisted that it will continue its legitimate attacks on military targets in Saudi Arabia as long as the blockade and attacks by the Saudi coalition against Yemeni territories continue.

