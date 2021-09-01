Saudi coalition announces Yemen’s 4th drone attack in a day

Saudi-led coalition claimed in a statement on Wed. that it managed to intercept the fourth drone sent from Yemen to Saudi Arabian soil in the past 24 hours.

Yemeni army officials have not yet responded to the Saudi coalition's allegations but in recent days, in response to the increase of Saudi airstrikes on Yemen, intensity of Yemeni drone and missile attacks on military positions in Saudi Arabian lands and territories has increased once again.

Yesterday, Saudi coalition also claimed that it had intercepted two Yemeni suicide drones over Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

However, Saudi-led coalition Spokesman Turki al-Maliki had officially acknowledged that eight people have been injured in the attack.

He also had claimed that a civilian plane has been damaged following the second drone attack.

