Aug 30, 2021, 11:26 PM

Saudi army launches attack on residential area in Yemen Saada

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Saudi army launched large-scale rocket and artillery attacks on the residential areas in Yemen’s Saada province on Monday.

The series of attacks by Saudi military forces on border areas of Yemen still continue, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi army shelled Yemeni people’s farms and homes in “Baqam” border region of Saada province under heavy artillery and rocket fire.

The Saudi army also set fire to various areas of “Razah” area on the border with Yemen in Saada province.

It should be noted that missile and drone units of Yemeni army and popular committees have repeatedly targeted Saudi coalition positions in Khamis Mushait and Jizan on Monday morning.

Officials from Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly emphasized that Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to aggression as long as Saudi aggressor coalition does not stop war against Yemen and lift the siege.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Army in al-Hudaydah province reported on Sunday evening that Saudi-American aggression coalition has violated the international ceasefire agreement in the province by carrying out 260 attacks and offensive-military activities overnight.

