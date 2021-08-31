Flights suspended at Saudi Abha Airport due to drone attack

A bomb-laden drone has targeted Abha Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, media reported on Tuesday morning.

According to the official Saudi news agency, the Saudi coalition claimed in a statement that the drone had been targeted before it hit the airport.

In this regard, the Yemen News Portal reported that the navigation observation centers announced the flights to the airport are canceled Tuesday morning, which means that the objectives of this attack will be achieved.

The attack on Abha Airport took place after targeting Najran and Jazan with two ballistic missiles, as well as the attack on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with three drones.

Abha Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, are two of the airports where most of the Saudi coalition's airstrikes against Yemen are carried out.

ZZ/FNA14000609000117