Saudi coalition violates Al-Hudaydah ceasefire 282 times

The latest reports indicate that the Saudi aggressor coalition continues to violate the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province on a large scale, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and its coalition in Yemen continue to violate the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province and have not adhered to it in the slightest. In the last 24 hours, the Saudis have violated the Al-Hudaydah ceasefire 282 times.

In addition to Al-Hudaydah province, the Saudis continue their attacks in other provinces, and in the latest case, they have repeatedly targeted the provinces of Sa'dah and Marib by the heaviest airstrikes.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia has not adhered to the ceasefire since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province within the framework of the “Stockholm Agreement”.

Despite the widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province in Yemen, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop Saudi aggression.

