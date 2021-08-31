Dozens of Saudi coalition forces killed in Marib

After two months of low tensions, in the past few days, Marib has witnessed a new round of fierce clashes between Yemeni army forces and popular committees with Saudi coalition militants.

A military source in Marib province said dozens of resigned government militants, including a number of commanders, have been killed and wounded in recent hours.

All these developments are taking place while the representatives of the Yemeni National Salvation Government, as before, are holding talks with various tribes in Marib province to dissuade them from the war.

This is while the UAE sources claimed that the militants of the resigned government had been able to resist the attacks of the Sanaa government forces and repel them. They also claimed that dozens of Yemeni Army forces and popular committees had been killed around Marib.

Marib is the capital city of Marib Governorate, Yemen. It was the capital of the ancient kingdom of Sabaʾ, which some scholars believe to be the ancient Sheba of biblical fame. It is about 120 kilometers east of Yemen's modern capital, Sanaa, and is in the region of the Sarawat Mountains.

