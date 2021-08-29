Iran FM, Al-Kadhimi discuss economic projects, pilgrims

On Saturday the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Iraq to attend Baghdad regional summit.

This is the first diplomatic visit of the Amir-Abdollahian to the region as the new Iranian Foreign Minister.

On the sidelines of the summit, Amir-Abdollahian met with senior Iraqi officials including Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi prime minister, and the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi.

In these meetings, Amir-Abdollahian considered his attendance in the regional summit, on behalf of the Iranian President, as an emphasis on the firm determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support Iraq.

The Iranian Foreign Minister and the Iraqi Prime Minister discussed some issues about the Arbaeen pilgrimage, economic projects between the two countries as well as their economic benefits for both sides.

Al-Kadhimi also hailed Iran's constructive and sustained role in supporting Iraq, appreciating the presence of a high-ranking Iranian delegation at the Baghdad regional summit.

Regarding the forthcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for holding early elections.

He described the early elections as an arena for the reflection of the votes of the Iraqi nation.

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament also congratulated Amir Abdollahian on his appointment as the new Iranian Foreign minister.

He also announced the readiness of the Iraqi Parliament to pursue relations between the two countries.





