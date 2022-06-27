Tehran backing Baghdad efforts to boost dialogue in region

Amir-Abdollahian in his Sunday afternoon meeting with Al-Kadhimi who is visiting Iran reviewed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

The top Iranian top diplomat while referring to the ongoing ceasefire in Yemen voiced Iran’s support for its continuation and the end of the inhumane siege of the Yemeni nation.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the solution for the regional crises is to be sought inside the region.

He appreciated Iraq’s constructive efforts aimed at strengthening the dialogue factor in regional equations, particularly in the process of Iran-Saudi dialogues.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a well-wisher of the entire regional nations, and supports the reopening of the two countries’ embassies.

The foreign minister also referred to Iran’s abundant commonalities with Egypt, arguing that strengthening Tehran-Cairo relations, too, is to the benefit of the region and the Islamic world.

The Iraqi prime minister, too, ensured the Iranian foreign minister that Baghdad will continue its efforts to strengthen regional dialogue and cooperation.

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that the role and status of the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional developments are quite close to Iraq’s.

He said that Baghdad attaches great importance to its relations with Tehran, and will continue its regional mediation role.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Ale Sadeq were also present at the meeting.

