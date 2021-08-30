Iran FM returns to Tehran

Leading a high-ranking delegation, the minister had left for Baghdad to attend a regional conference aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region and supporting Iraq.

Amir-Abdollahian also held separate talks with Iraqi officials and some of the foreign delegations in Baghdad.

He then departed for Syria and held talks with the country’s officials including Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

This was the first diplomatic tour of Amir-Abdollahian after winning a vote of confidence from Parliament last week.

