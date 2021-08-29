FM holds talks with envoy, Iranian officials in Iraq

The meeting was held at the place of the Iranian embassy in Baghdad.

The attendees discussed the latest conditions of Iran-Iraq ties in this meeting.

The minister was briefed about the viewpoints and perspectives of different departments of the Iranian embassy and missions in various issues such as political, economic, cultural-popular, scientific, academic.

He described his views over Iran-Iraq ties with the participants as well.

Underlining the role of Martyr Solemani in mutuals ties between the two sides, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the vitality of boosting Tehran-Baghdad relations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian made his first foreign trip to Baghdad on Saturday, September 27, in order to attend a regional meeting in support of Iraq.

On the second trip, he is heading to Syria in order to meet and negotiate with the Syrian officials today.

