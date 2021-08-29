Saudi-Iranian meetings to continue until reaching conclusion

"Baghdad has so far hosted several rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and meetings between the two sides will continue until a conclusion is reached," he said.

"The Iranian and Saudi sides have shown that they want the bilateral talks to reach a positive conclusion and the existing problems to be fully resolved," he added.

"Iraq has always played a mediating role in resolving problems between the various parties. It is playing the same role now," he said. "The fact is that the Baghdad summit will affect the future of the region."

Earlier, he commented on the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq and noted, "The relations between Tehran and Baghdad are strong and solid."

HJ/5291707